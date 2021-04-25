Anzac Day 2021: Standing shoulder-to-shoulder across Aotearoa

Anzac Day 2021 Dawn Service. Video / Māori TV

Thousands of New Zealanders gathered across the country yesterday to commemorate Anzac Day, while in Britain Prince William and Duchess Catherine's special message and a sweet gift marked the occasion.

National president of the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services' Association BJ Clark said the Wellington service was packed with thousands of people of all ages.

"It was great to see people out there remembering those that had served and showing their support for them."

Popeye Heremaia at the Takapau Anzac Day parade. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said after last year, where people stood at dawn at the ends of the driveways to remember and reflect while abiding by social distancing rules, it was wonderful to be able to gather together.

"There is nothing like standing shoulder to shoulder, smelling, breathing the atmosphere."

People gather at the Cenotaph overlooking the beach at Mt Maunganui for the Anzac Day dawn service. Photo / Alan Gibson.

Anzac Day in Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

As Clark waited for a taxi at 4.40am on Sunday in Wellington, a stream of young people walked up the street. While he initially thought they must've been returning from a night out, he was taken aback when he realised they were on their way to the dawn service.

"While we stood there, there must of been 100 of them in different groups coming past."

The Anzac Day dawn service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Memorial services and events took place across the country yesterday, including at MIQ facilities.

Miranda with daughter Zarah Davidson and grandma Freda Stacy and Chewy of Auckland. Zarah, 9, is proudly wearing her Great Grandad's World War I medals. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Hamilton's Jet Park isolation hotel arranged for a worker to play The Last Post for 33 guests listening - with pandemic precautions - to an early morning service, reported RNZ.

Hotel manager David Latu recruited a groundsman, Robert, as the hotel's bugler, after learning he could play the trumpet.

A dawn service was held at Auckland's War Memorial Museum, where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the city's mayor Phil Goff spoke. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Auckland's Dawn Service was held at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke.

She said this year we pay special tribute to the women for the courage they displayed - including military nurses and those left behind to protect and look after their families, while they lost sons, fathers, brothers and husbands at war.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaking at the Anzac Day dawn service in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Meanwhile, in a written message delivered along with a batch of Anzac biscuits in London, the Duke of Cambridge said the "Anzac qualities of endurance, courage, ingenuity, good humour and mateship are admired as fiercely as ever before".

Prince William and Kate paid tribute to the "indomitable spirit" and "courage" of Australian and New Zealand forces as he joined the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, in marking Anzac Day.

People gathered for the Anzac Day dawn service in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Prince William sent the message to the New Zealand and Australian High Commissions in London, along with the Anzac biscuits.