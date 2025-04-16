The doctor accepts there were "blurred boundaries" with the woman.
A doctor at the centre of an investigation involving workplace sex allegations says he filmed a woman so he could prove she had consented and to protect himself against the #MeToo movement.
The doctor and the woman, known as Ms G, are said to have met on a sexual website before meeting up in person at a bar and agreeing to pursue a sexual, yet secret, relationship as she didn’t want her husband to find out.
That relationship related to a sexual fetish and involved the doctor acting as the “dom”, or dominant partner, and the woman the “sub”, or submissive partner.
An hour and a half after the doctor said he saw her as a patient in his professional capacity, he sent her an email declaring his feelings and desire for their relationship to continue.
He accepted this was inappropriate, as were some of the things he included in her patient notes, which had referred to her as his “ex-partner”, with whom he’d had a “bitter” break-up, and his concerns that she might be “vindictive”.
In the lengthy email, he concluded by asking if she wanted to continue “being [his] sub”.
The email referred to things that happened “last night”, but the doctor said that wasn’t referring to Sunday night, when the woman said the after-hours swab happened, but rather he began drafting the email over the weekend, and it referred to Friday night.
He said he only sent the email because the woman asked him to.
Dr Jonathan Coates, of the Professional Conduct Committee, put to the doctor that he had made ongoing attempts to negotiate a continuing relationship after seeing her as a patient.