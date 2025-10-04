Department of Conservation director of heritage and visitors Catherine Wilson said the locations and prices were chosen after comprehensive market research and engagement with Treaty partners, stakeholders and the community.

Annual passes will also be available at $10 for West Coast locals and $60 per vehicle for other regular visitors.

Commercial tourism operators who hold a valid concession will be able to apply for a parking fee exemption for the duration of the pilot.

“The introduction of a paid parking programme enables visitors to contribute to conservation facilities as they are out naturing,” Wilson said.

A packed Franz Josef Glacier car park, 2017. Photo / Department of Conservation

“This is standard practice at many national parks overseas and most international visitors accept this as a necessary contribution to support amazing nature sites.”

The pricing structure aimed to answer submitters’ calls for an initial free period, special consideration for locals, free parking for concessionaires and a reasonable price for regular users and occasional visitors, Wilson said.

The trial was estimated to bring in about $1m from the Dolomite Point and Franz Josef parking spaces over the seven-month trial, which will run until June.

Parking management service Stellar had been appointed to manage parking during the trial, Wilson said.

Payment machines will be installed at the sites and cameras will record the entry and exit of vehicles. Non-payment of parking fees will incur breach notices, which will be issued by Stellar.

A decision will be made at the end of the trial as to whether to it should continue and if it should be expanded to other sites.

Submissions are currently open for feedback on a proposal to introduce paid parking at White Horse Hill, Aoraki Mt Cook from December.

– RNZ