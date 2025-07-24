Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cafe owner protests Punakaiki parking charges

RNZ
4 mins to read

The DoC carpark at Punakaiki can be packed in summer. Photo / LDR

The DoC carpark at Punakaiki can be packed in summer. Photo / LDR

By Lois Williams of RNZ

A Punakaiki café owner is urging the Department of Conservation to rethink its plan to charge for parking at the famous Pancake Rocks on the West Coast.

Grant Parrett told a meeting of the West Coast Tai o Poutini Conservation Board

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save