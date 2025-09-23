The Department of Conservation plans to start charging for parking at White Horse Hill, the gateway to Aoraki/Mount Cook’s most popular walks.

The pilot scheme, set to begin in December, will apply to the carpark beside DoC’s busiest campground and access points for the Hooker Valley Track, Kea Point and Mueller and Hooker huts.

Proposed charges include a free 20-minute period for drop-offs or short stops, $5 per hour, $25 per day, a $10 annual pass for Mackenzie District locals and a $60 annual pass for other regular visitors.

Tourism operators with concessions will be able to apply for an exemption. Payment machines and cameras will be installed, and breach notices issued for non-payment.