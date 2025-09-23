DoC director of heritage and visitors Catherine Wilson said the scheme will improve traffic flow, and help maintain facilities.
“By paying for parking at these popular locations, visitors are contributing to the facilities and nature they’re enjoying.”
It expects to collect about $1.5 million across three pilot sites, White Horse Hill, Dolomite Point (Punakaiki) and Franz Josef, between December 2025 and June 2026.
Community feedback earlier this year shaped the pricing proposal, which includes special rates for locals and an initial free period.
A drop-in session will be held at the Aoraki DOC office on September 29, 2-3pm.
Wilson said the pilot will be reviewed before any decision is made on extending paid parking to other high-use sites.
“We think the pricing proposal is fair and reasonable. It responds to calls for an initial free period, special consideration for locals and a reasonable fee for visitors.
“It is designed to be simple and easy to understand and provide different fee options for different users of the car park.”