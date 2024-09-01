“Our message to the public remains the same; anyone with genuine information that may assist police is asked to come forward and talk to us.

“People will be out there who know what happened to Ariki and we urge them to do the right thing.”

Ariki was driven to River Rd Recreation Reserve late on the night of September 2, 2022, or the early hours of September 3 in a mid-90s dark grey Toyota Corona.

The car was then set alight before the offenders left the scene.

Police were called to the scene on the morning of September 3.

But, the first officers who examined the car believed the remains in the car were those of a sheep, not a human.

Police forensics at the scene where Ariki Rigby's body was found in a burnt-out car on the outskirts of Havelock North. Photo / Neil Reid

They returned two days later after a dog walker looked into the car and saw a body featuring long hair and wearing a necklace.

Detectives then launched an unexplained death investigation, before upgrading it to a homicide probe.

Yesterday, Keene confirmed to the Herald that they had apologised to the Rigby family “following the initial misidentification of the remains”.

Speaking today, Keene said police thoughts were with the family of the slain teen on the anniversary of her death.

“Police acknowledge Ariki’s whānau and friends on what is an extremely difficult day and our thoughts remain with them as they continue on their journey of life without Ariki by their side,” Keene said.

Ariki’s older sister yesterday told the Herald how the family was planning a special – and private – memorial event on what would have been her 21st birthday in late September.

She also spoke of the woman that she hoped her sister would have developed into.

“She would have been travelling. She would be a woman by now,” Anaherā said.

“She was only 18 when they took her from us. But she was already very strong at that point, all she needed was some right guidance to help her mature.

“She was amazing, very independent. Her dreams were to travel and within these two years, she would have accomplished that.

“Hopefully, she would have given us a child [in her life]. She wanted to be a mum, she was always good with children and wanted to have a family.”

Anaherā has previously spoken of how she believes her sister was killed by several “gang-affiliated” people and revealed Ariki’s hands and feet were chopped off.

Anaherā Rigby during an emotional visit to the site where the badly beaten and burned body of her sister Ariki Rigby was found in a carpark in rural Hawke's Bay in September 2022. Photo / Neil Reid

The dead girl’s cousin, and Flaxmere-based pastor, Michael Ngahuka has also described the killing as a “heinous crime”.

As those who loved Ariki remember her today, Keene spoke of the determination within the police to catch those responsible.

“Police remain committed to holding those responsible to account and providing Ariki’s whanau with the closure that they are yet to receive,” he said.

“Over the last two years, a dedicated investigation team with a wealth of experience have worked tirelessly on this case, reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and assessing every piece of information police receive in relation to the death of Ariki.

“I am so proud of the team who have dedicated so much time to this investigation and we all want to reach the same outcome and bring the whānau closure after two long painful years without Ariki.”

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact them via 105, referencing file number 220905/1265.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.