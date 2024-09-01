Speaking today, Keene said police thoughts were with the family of the slain teen on the anniversary of her death.
“Police acknowledge Ariki’s whānau and friends on what is an extremely difficult day and our thoughts remain with them as they continue on their journey of life without Ariki by their side,” Keene said.
Ariki’s older sister yesterday told the Herald how the family was planning a special – and private – memorial event on what would have been her 21st birthday in late September.
She also spoke of the woman that she hoped her sister would have developed into.
As those who loved Ariki remember her today, Keene spoke of the determination within the police to catch those responsible.
“Police remain committed to holding those responsible to account and providing Ariki’s whanau with the closure that they are yet to receive,” he said.
“Over the last two years, a dedicated investigation team with a wealth of experience have worked tirelessly on this case, reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and assessing every piece of information police receive in relation to the death of Ariki.
“I am so proud of the team who have dedicated so much time to this investigation and we all want to reach the same outcome and bring the whānau closure after two long painful years without Ariki.”
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact them via 105, referencing file number 220905/1265.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.