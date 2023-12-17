Anaherā Rigby opens up on nine-month wait to find "gang-affiliated" killers who murdered her 19-year-old sister, Ariki Rigby. Video / Neil Reid

Hawke’s Bay police are making a Christmas appeal for reluctant witnesses to come forward and assist with their investigation into Ariki Rigby’s homicide.

The 18-year-old’s body was found in a vehicle in River Road Recreational Reserve on September 5 last year after family reported her missing three days earlier.

Her body was initially mistaken for a sheep by police who first responded to reports of the burnt vehicle.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said police investigating the murder of Ariki Rigby remain committed to delivering justice for her.

“This is the second Christmas Ariki’s whānau have been without her, without knowing who carried out this senseless and cruel act, and why,” Lange said.

“A team of experienced detectives in Hawke’s Bay continue the painstaking work to find those answers and bring closure for Ariki’s whānau.”

He once again highlighted that people were refusing to provide police with crucial details related to the killing.

“Individuals within the Hawke’s Bay community know what happened, or could help our investigation, but they are refusing to interact with police,” he said.

“Investigators are making slow but steady progress to break that silence, including reinterviewing witnesses, reviewing evidence and following new leads.

“This is meticulous work and remains incredibly sensitive because of the secrecy from those who refuse to come forward.”

“We urge them to think of Ariki’s grieving whānau this Christmas and do the right thing and talk to Police.”

He said anyone with information can contact police via 105, by phone or online, and reference file number 220905/1265.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

In an earlier statement from a whānau spokesperson, the family said they were still mourning Rigby’s death but wanted to move forward by finding those responsible.

“We are aware of the misinformation that is circulating online and within the community, and the impact it may have on any outcome.”