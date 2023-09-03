Ariki Rigby homicide: New plea for crucial details in inquiry

A scene tribute set up by family and friends of Ariki Rigby after she was found dead in the River Road Recreation Reserve near Havelock North a year ago.

Police, who believe misguided loyalties are stopping people from telling them crucial details related to the killing of Hawke’s Bay teenager Ariki Rigby a year ago, have warned of the need for vigilance and care with information relating to the case.

The warning, also urging people with information to contact the police, has come on the first anniversary of the killing, thought to have taken place overnight on September 2-3 last year.

“We would ask people to exercise caution when discussing the case and reading or sharing information online about the case,” said Detective Inspector David De Lange, of Hastings.

“We would also reiterate our appeal to the public for anyone who has genuine information which may help us to report this to police,” he said.

“We believe people in the community know what happened to Ariki,” he said. “But loyalties are preventing them from speaking – please do the right thing and come forward.”

No arrests have been made in relation to the inquiry.

While determined to solve the case, police’s thoughts remain with the family, who reported the 18-year-old missing three days before her body was found in the morning on Monday, September 5, 2022 in a torched vehicle in the carpark of the River Road Recreational Reserve, a short distance off Te Mata Mangateretere Rd, near Havelock North.

The entrance to the River Road Recreation Reserve near Havelock North, pictured when it was closed for the police scene examination in September last year.

In a statement released by police, family said: “We are aware of the misinformation that is circulating online and within the community, and the impact it may have on any outcome.”

“However, we want to get on with trying to find those responsible,” a spokesperson for the family said.

Police continue to urge anyone with information possibly relative to the inquiry to get in touch via police line 105 and reference file number 220905/1265, or alternatively by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://www.crimestoppers-nz.org/.