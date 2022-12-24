Fighting for ‘justice’: Ariki Rigby’s family release tribute video to the Herald as they seek justice for teen found dead in torched car. Video / Supplied

Ariki Rigby’s family have just one wish for Christmas – that someone will have the moral fortitude to tell police who killed their beloved teen, and why.

The Rigby whānau have endured almost four months of pain since the 18-year-old’s badly beaten body was found in a burnt-out car dumped in a carpark on the outskirts of Havelock North.

Ariki was killed during a holiday to visit relatives, including her father, in Hawke’s Bay where she grew up. Her sister, Anaherā, believes her life was taken on the day she planned to drive back home to Auckland.

Police say they are making “good progress” in the investigation but won’t talk publicly about the specifics of the case.

As the hunt continues, Ariki’s cousin told the Herald he believed some people who knew what happened hadn’t gone to police out of fear for their own safety.

But he urged them to do the right thing, adding the secrets they were holding were not only ensuring the killer or killers remained in the community, but must also be taking a personal toll.

“At the end of the day, this has happened in our community and they need to make a decision ... will they be a part of [what happened]?” Michael Ngahuka said.

“If you know something or someone, and you know they were involved and you don’t bring any justice to that or share anything, you are a part of it in a sense.

“I don’t know how people can live with themselves like that ... it has to weigh on the soul, it has to weigh on your heart.

Ariki Rigby is remembered as someone who was full of life and not afraid of challenges by her family. Photo / Supplied

“I can only encourage people to come forward, especially coming into Christmas. It would be such great news, having some kind of conclusion to our girl Ariki and what has happened.”

The car which Ariki’s body had been shoved into the back of was taken to the River Road Recreational Reserve either late on September 2, or early the next day. It was then set alight.

The burnt-out car was reported to police on September 3. But attending officers didn’t realise the charred remains inside were human.

The car remained there for a further two days before a dog walker realised there was a body inside, and urged police to return to the scene. Police are reviewing their initial response.

Almost four months on from Ariki’s death, Ngahuka said the family were struggling.

The Hastings-based pastor said it was “very tough” for any family who had recently lost a loved one as the festive season approached, in what should be a time of celebration together.

That pain was deep for Ariki’s family given the nature of her death.

“But because we have other children and other family members, we have to keep going,” he said.

“We are still going, but in terms of trying to get any kind of conclusion in this whole thing [there is nothing] ... we just want to see an outcome. We are putting the message out to people: If they know, come forward, say something to the police.”

The family has made regular pleas, via interviews with the Herald, for any information to be given to police.

Family of Ariki Rigby have placed flyers in shops around Hastings and Flaxmere appealing for information. Photo / Neil Reid

Relatives have also placed flyers around Hastings and Flaxmere in a bid to uncover information that could lead to arrests. The flyers also feature Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line.

Ngahuka said he understood some people had contacted police and falsely “confessed”.

It was increasingly frustrating that those who did know the truth were keeping quiet.

“People are still not coming forward,” he said.

“For us, it feels like it has grinded to a halt.”

Police would not be drawn on either Ngahuka’s comments about false confessions or the case itself.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Dave De Lange said officers were making “good progress”, but would not give details.

“A number of enquiries are underway but for operational reasons we are not in a position to comment on specific details,” he said.

“Our focus remains on holding the person or persons responsible for Ariki’s death to account and we are confident that we will do this.

“We continue to encourage anyone with information to come forward and thank those that have already.”

Ariki Rigby's oldest sister, Anaherā, and cousin Michael Ngahuka have made impassioned pleas for people with information to come forward. Photo / Supplied

Anaherā Rigby previously told the Herald she believed her sister had been beaten to death before being dumped in the car which was then set alight.

The dog walker who realised the remains were human has also said the body featured multiple bone breaks.

Anaherā also made an impassioned plea for those who know who did it to stop “protecting” them.

“My baby sister didn’t deserve to die like that. Even if she wasn’t my sister, nobody deserves to die like that ... beaten up, shoved in the back of a car and then torched and then left there,” Anaherā said.

“Maybe they love these people and they don’t want to turn them in. But they need to remember that those people are dangerous ... they took a little girl’s life, she was only 18 years old ... she had a whole life in front of her.

“Our community isn’t safe with them walking around, even if they are your family or your friends. They could do it again.”

Family and friends of Ariki have set up a memorial at the site where the vehicle was torched.

A memorial garden with written, floral and solar light tributes to murdered teen Ariki Rigby has been set up at the River Road Recreational Reserve carpark where her body was found in a torched car. Photo / Neil Reid

It includes a series of solar lights around a memorial garden.

Individual letters have been placed around the exact spot the car was set alight – with the ground still displaying burn marks - spelling out ‘Aroha’ and ‘Ariki’.

Handwritten and painted tributes have also been laid, including an assortment of cards including one that reads “I love you”.

Family members and friends also gathered at the site on what would have been her 19th birthday.

Ngahuka said many members had their own “inkling” of what might have led to Ariki’s murder or who did it.

“Everyone is coming up with theories,” he said.

The reserve, where Ariki Rigby's body was torched in a car, is usually a popular destination for dog walkers, hikers and cyclists. Photo / Neil Reid

“It is hard to believe some of those things because emotions are high and you might not have the right frame of mind, but everyone thinks 20 different theories.

“At the end of the day really, this heinous crime and act has happened. We just want justice.”

• Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220905/1265. Information could also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111