Diver who died at Mahia remembered as a ‘hard-working, dedicated and loving’ father of two

Tipuna Jones, 36, of Gisborne, was reported missing off Mahia Peninsula at about 10.15am on Saturday. Photo / File

The freediver who was found dead off Mahia Peninsula has been remembered as a “hard-working, dedicated and loving” father of two.

Tipuna Jones, 36, of Gisborne, was reported missing off Mahia Peninsula at about 10.15am on Saturday.

He leaves behind a partner and two children.

Kelsi Haenga, Jone’s friend and employer at Farm Services Limited, posted a touching tribute to social media, writing “words can’t express how saddened we are”.

“Tips was a loyal, hard-working, dedicated and loving person,” she wrote.

“A role model to many and someone to aspire to be. He loved hard and was loved by many!

“He was a workmate, a friend and a key member of our FarmCare whānau. I know we will tautoko each other, come together and it will bring us all even closer!”

Haenga also described him as “truly one of the best and irreplaceable” and said he will be sorely missed.

In a statement, police said “Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones” and that his death was being referred to the Coroner.

On Saturday, an extensive air and water search was undertaken throughout the day, which included Coastguard and helicopter resources, and carried on into Sunday, when Surf Life Saving NZ discovered Jones dead at about 10.30am.

Senior Hawke’s Bay Coast guard Henry van Tuel said the man was freediving off a boat near Blacks Reef on Mahia Peninsula and was found near there.

“Coastguard Hawke’s Bay wishes to extend our condolences to the diver’s whānau,” he said.











