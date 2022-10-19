Protesters could cause more chaos, someone just got $16 million dollars richer and Wayne Brown gets set to meet with the PM in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The artist behind the creation of Greymouth's famous pink church is "dismayed" and "distressed" by the court's decision on four men who attacked his home with antisemitic and homophobic graffiti while he slept inside.

On October 12, two of the four men appeared in court and were discharged without conviction.

A third man is due to be sentenced in December.

"The attack left me feeling shaken and vulnerable," victim Sam Duckor-Jones said.

Duckor-Jones is a poet and an artist who lives in Gloria- a deconsecrated church, which he has turned into an art project.

On June 2, four men attacked his house with anti-Semitic and homophobic graffiti while he slept inside, and a burnt rainbow flag was left staked on the front.

"It is commonly known that I am a member of the LGBTQIA+ and Jewish communities," Duckor-Jones said.

"The four men planned the attack on my home for weeks, including a getaway driver and change of clothes."

Duckor-Jones said following the attack, the community response was immense and loving.

"And I quickly recovered."

The men were arrested shortly after, Duckor-Jones said.

"I expressed to police that I was unconcerned about any damage to property but that rather I was concerned about the nature of the attack - a hate crime.

"I attended an effective Restorative Justice session with two of the men.

"I made it clear at that time and during subsequent communications with police and the court that I was not primarily or solely interested in pursuing punishment as in my opinion that would only cause more resentment and harm.

"However, this never meant I believed there should be no consequences at all."

Duckor-Jones said he learned through the media that one of the men told the court at the sentencing he had made a $500 donation to a charity of his choice.

"This is untrue. I also learned that the men had all written letters of apology to me.

"At that time, I had not received, read or been made aware of the existence of any letters of apology. Following the discharge without conviction I was emailed said letters."

Duckor-Jones said it was "deeply concerning" to him that hate crime could be dismissed by the court in such a blase manner.

"I worry what message it sends to individuals and groups who hold hateful views.

"The history of violence against Jewish people and queer people is long and rotten.

"When it rears its ugly head, it must be taken seriously and dealt with accordingly, with the weight and care it requires. Dismissal only clears the path for more violence to occur."

Duckor-Jones said through this statement he wanted to make it clear that he was "distressed and dismayed" by the court's decision.