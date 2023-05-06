Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Home / New Zealand
Premium

Marketplace disputes, David and Goliath battles - the secret court cases hidden from the public

12 minutes to read
Ethan Griffiths
By
Ethan Griffiths

Open Justice multimedia journalist, Wellington

A woman upset a hired band didn’t play enough Abba, a fight with an airline that a business class seat didn’t lie flat and a lack of buttercream in a 21st birthday cake are the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.