“I would consider that start point with 25% discount can properly end at one month’s imprisonment,” Judge Lawson said.

He told Trembath release conditions would not be required because “you are still subject to your existing police conditions”.

Judge Lawson said Trembath was subject to a recall order by the Parole Board and “that issue will be determined at some time in the future”.

After sentencing, Trembath was taken back into police custody to begin serving the one-month sentence.

In 2019, Trembath was sentenced to five years and four months in prison on 11 indecent assault charges and one of making and publishing an intimate visual recording.

It has been previously reported the assault charges stemmed from serial groping incidents in Rotorua, Hawke’s Bay and Havelock North between 2017 and 2019 that involved him running up to women, grabbing their private parts and running off again.

He was released on parole on May 4, 2021. He then breached his parole conditions by contacting women on Tinder and was last August jailed for a year for an indecent act in a Rotorua carpark.

He was granted parole in April this year.

Trembath played cricket for Bay of Plenty at Hawke Cup level and senior cricket for the Taradale Cricket Club.











