Dirt bikes in Auckland: Man admits reckless stunt during mass street invasion

A man associated with a group of dirt bike motorcyclists pulling reckless stunts on Auckland motorways has pleaded guilty to one charge.

Rhodi Manners, 23, appeared in the Manukau District Court this morning charged with abetting a group to operate an unregistered vehicle in an unnecessary exhibition of speed or acceleration on February 6.

He has been ordered to pay $400 and has been disqualified from driving for a minimum of six months, starting from today.

A lawyer representing Manners said he was quite remorseful and apologised for his actions.

His wife said he should not have participated.

He said he should have listened to her, the courtroom heard.

Videos emerged of hundreds of bikies without helmets performing wheelies, standing on their seats and other death-defying stunts across Lynfield, Hillsborough and Māngere Bridge over Waitangi weekend. Two riders fell off their bikes.

The footage showed riders hooning down the Southern and Northwestern motorways - some carrying out dangerous and potentially deadly manoeuvres in the Waterview Tunnel.

A member of the public videoed them riding through a children's sports training session at Ngāti Otara Park, South Auckland, on Saturday afternoon.

The courtroom heard police received 50 complaints over the group.

A group of dirt bike riders were seen around Auckland over the long Waitangi Day weekend. Photo / Supplied

Dozens of dirt bike riders rode through parts of Auckland on Waitangi Day. Photo / Supplied

Quad bikes with registration plates were also used, riders drove on the wrong side of the road and blocked traffic at motorway on-ramps.

Locals earlier told the Herald the moves were "terrifying" and "it's amazing no one has been killed".

Police earlier this week told the Herald other prosecutions are likely.

Tāmaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager Inspector Scott Webb said those identified in the footage will be held to account.

"The actions of the group of riders are dangerous and disappointing and show a blatant disregard for their own safety as well as the safety of other motorists," he said.

"The organisers of this event also need to take accountability for ensuring such events are safe and lawful and we will be looking to discuss this with them."

Police said they are trawling CCTV footage and using information from the public to track down others involved.