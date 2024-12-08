Police confiscated dirt bikes following several arrests of a group of off-trail motorcycle riders who were apprehended on Puketutu Island in Mangere. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“The community is just tired of not having their children use the fields because they’ve cut them up.”

Filipaina, who was previously a community constable in Māngere Bridge and a 40-year veteran of police, said the bikers were taking away from crucial police resources for “acting stupid”.

“It’s a shame to see, ‘cause it ties up essential cops, especially if there’s an urgent call and there’s no staff because they’re keeping an eye on the group that are travelling illegally.

“What happens if one of their relatives has an urgent situation and they ring 111 but there’s a delay, even with the ambulance, and something happens?”

He said police should be using legislation around impounding dirt bikes, and bikers should face consequences for breaking the law.

Police said they made 16 arrests, including two youth. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“If that means they go to court, then that goes to court.

“It’s that old saying around, you do the crime, you do the time.”

Councils can do very little to stop dirt bike riders and it was up to the police to stop them, Filipaina said.

Police Inspector Mark Chivers said 12 bikes were seized, along with two cars and a quad bike.

“It was very clear their behaviour was putting the wider community at risk, with bikes exceeding the speed limit, running red lights and riding dangerously.”

They said they were alerted to reports in Ōtara about a group driving dangerously about 2.30pm, and most of the group had gone by 4.30pm.

Police said the convoy had split into smaller groups and drove a total of 70km around the city.

They followed a large group of riders on dirt bikes driving dangerously around Counties Manukau with resources including the police Eagle helicopter launched in response.

Earlier, Inspector Kerry Watson said the group were seen running red lights, riding on the wrong side of the road and breaking the speed limit.

“This is not only concerning, but it’s putting other road users and members of the public at extreme risk of harm. Most of the riders are not wearing appropriate gear and if something goes wrong, someone could easily lose their life.

“Police’s message is clear: If you ride your dirt or off-road bike where you shouldn’t, or ride in an anti-social manner, we will do everything in our power to identify you and take enforcement action.

“That could include seizure or impounding of the bike.”

It is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy and has a current warrant and registration.

