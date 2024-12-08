Earlier, Inspector Kerry Watson said the group were seen running red lights, riding on the wrong side of the road and breaking the speed limit.
“This is not only concerning, but it’s putting other road users and members of the public at extreme risk of harm. Most of the riders are not wearing appropriate gear and if something goes wrong, someone could easily lose their life.
“Police’s message is clear: If you ride your dirt or off-road bike where you shouldn’t, or ride in an anti-social manner, we will do everything in our power to identify you and take enforcement action.
“That could include seizure or impounding of the bike.”
It is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy and has a current warrant and registration.
