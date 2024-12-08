Police monitoring up to 100 dirt bikers spotted heading through Auckland

One witness told the Herald about 60 to 80 dirt bikers were doing wheelies and weaving across two lanes. Photo / Supplied

One witness told the Herald about 60 to 80 dirt bikers were doing wheelies and weaving across two lanes. Photo / Supplied

Police are following a group of up to 100 dirt bikers as they pass through southeast Auckland this afternoon heading towards the city, the Herald understands.

One witness told the Herald the group went over Waipuna Bridge on the South Eastern Highway about 3.30pm, and were followed by a group of police officers.

While others said the group numbers at least 100, the witness estimated there were up to 80 riders.

“Most of them were doing wheel stands or weaving across the two lanes of the bridge. They do this about once a week. Most have no helmets too.