Updated

Police monitoring up to 100 dirt bikers spotted heading through Auckland

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
One witness told the Herald about 60 to 80 dirt bikers were doing wheelies and weaving across two lanes. Photo / Supplied

One witness told the Herald about 60 to 80 dirt bikers were doing wheelies and weaving across two lanes. Photo / Supplied

Police are following a group of up to 100 dirt bikers as they pass through southeast Auckland this afternoon heading towards the city, the Herald understands.

One witness told the Herald the group went over Waipuna Bridge on the South Eastern Highway about 3.30pm, and were followed by a group of police officers.

While others said the group numbers at least 100, the witness estimated there were up to 80 riders.

“Most of them were doing wheel stands or weaving across the two lanes of the bridge. They do this about once a week. Most have no helmets too.

“A few were raising an arm as if maybe flipping the bird or whatever. Lots had bandannas over their faces.”

A group of large dirt bikers were spotted driving through Auckland, heading towards the central city.
A group of large dirt bikers were spotted driving through Auckland, heading towards the central city.

She said the bikers were followed a couple of minutes later by two police cars with their lights and sirens on.

“They all looked like young, adult males. Certainly loud!”

Another person said, “I’ve just seen at least six police [vehicles] drive [past] me”, while another said “sounds like the cavalry arrived”.

The Herald is seeking comment from police.

More to come.

