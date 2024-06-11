A dirt bike rider has been critically injured in a crash in Māngere East, South Auckland, this afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash between a van and dirt bike on Raglan St just before 4pm.
“The dirt bike rider has since been assessed as being in a critical condition and has been taken to Middlemore Hospital,” police said.
“An investigation will commence into the circumstances of the crash, with the Serious Crash Unit to conduct a scene examination.”
Police said they were aware of only one dirt bike involved in the incident and it was not part of a group.
The section of Raglan St, near Aorere Park, will remain closed while police conduct their inquiries. Traffic diversions will be in place.
“Police appreciate residents’ understanding and co-operation during this time while our work is carried out.”