Dirt biker rider in hospital with critical injuries after crash with van in Māngere East

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Controversial evidence tested in Scott Watson case, Government claims massive drop in ram raids and cold weather ahead. Video / NZ Herald / NIWA / Metservice / Getty

A dirt bike rider has been critically injured in a crash in Māngere East, South Auckland, this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash between a van and dirt bike on Raglan St just before 4pm.

“The dirt bike rider has since been assessed as being in a critical condition and has been taken to Middlemore Hospital,” police said.

“An investigation will commence into the circumstances of the crash, with the Serious Crash Unit to conduct a scene examination.”

Police said they were aware of only one dirt bike involved in the incident and it was not part of a group.

The section of Raglan St, near Aorere Park, will remain closed while police conduct their inquiries. Traffic diversions will be in place.

“Police appreciate residents’ understanding and co-operation during this time while our work is carried out.”

