A dirt bike rider has been critically injured in a crash in Māngere East, South Auckland, this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash between a van and dirt bike on Raglan St just before 4pm.

“The dirt bike rider has since been assessed as being in a critical condition and has been taken to Middlemore Hospital,” police said.

“An investigation will commence into the circumstances of the crash, with the Serious Crash Unit to conduct a scene examination.”

Police said they were aware of only one dirt bike involved in the incident and it was not part of a group.

The section of Raglan St, near Aorere Park, will remain closed while police conduct their inquiries. Traffic diversions will be in place.

“Police appreciate residents’ understanding and co-operation during this time while our work is carried out.”