Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Dire Strait: Decision delayed on Interislander mega ferry terminal cost blow-out

Georgina Campbell
By
3 mins to read
The Interislander Cook Strait ferries are reaching the end of their working life, and two new ferries are being built to replace them. Video / Mark Mitchell

KiwiRail wanted a decision from ministers on its “significantly more costly” mega ferry terminals by July, documents reveal, but the problem remains unresolved and there’s no promise it will be sorted out before the election.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand