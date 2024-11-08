Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Diocesan School for Girls refused to refund ‘tainted’ $50,000 in student fees to scam victim

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Disbarred lawyer Rohineet Sharma allegedly used the victim's stolen money to pay $50,000 in fees to Diocesan School for Girls.

Disbarred lawyer Rohineet Sharma allegedly used the victim's stolen money to pay $50,000 in fees to Diocesan School for Girls.

An elite Auckland private school refused to return a scam victim’s stolen funds after learning a disbarred lawyer accused of money laundering had allegedly used the tainted cash to send his daughter to the exclusive college.

The victim says Diocesan School for Girls - a wealthy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand