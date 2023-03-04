Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Diana Clement: If you use your credit card online you need to know about ‘chargebacks’

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
A chargeback is possible for online purchases - but there are limits to how you can use it.

A chargeback is possible for online purchases - but there are limits to how you can use it.

Have you been ripped off by an online merchant? Charged twice? Or your credit/debit card used fraudulently? There is a little-known service from Visa and Mastercard that may help get your money back.

It’s called

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand