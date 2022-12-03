Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Diana Clement: You are not obliged to spend for Christmas

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
Christmas is a time for giving but don't let the expense get out of hand. Photo / 123RF

Christmas is a time for giving but don't let the expense get out of hand. Photo / 123RF

Christmas is on its way and our wallets are about to be sucked dry by Santa and his little helpers.

Yes, it’s nice to give but being obliged to give creates negative emotions.

Too many

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand