Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Diana Clement: Gaming your power bill

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
Being proactive with a power supplier's app is one way to game your spending. Photo / 123rf

Being proactive with a power supplier's app is one way to game your spending. Photo / 123rf

Smart consumers are saving on their electricity bills by turning power-saving into a game. With smart apps, free hours of power, or off-peak tariffs, households can knock 20 to 30 per cent of their power

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand