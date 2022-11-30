Petersens Jewellers in Merivale was the target of a smash and grab. Photo / Hamish Clark

Petersens Jewellers in Merivale was the target of a smash and grab. Photo / Hamish Clark

A teenager who stole a car, threatened a jewellery store worker with a hammer, plundered the store and made off with bags of diamond rings, earrings, gold chains and bracelets, has admitted his part in the heist.

The 19-year-old was one of three teens, one as young as 15, involved in stealing two vehicles before robbing Petersens Jewellers Merivale in Christchurch, in broad daylight last month.

The young man, who has interim name suppression, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, at the Christchurch District Court today in front of Judge Stephen O’Driscoll.

According to the summary of facts, the young man and another unknown person stole a Toyota Aqua car from the Crown Plaza Hotel at 6.30pm on October 2.

Later that night, another Toyota Aqua was stolen from an address in Linwood which the group was later seen driving.

The trio and an unknown person travelled in the two stolen vehicles before parking them in the Rydges Hotel car park and leaving on foot by jumping a fence onto Gloucester St in the central city.

At around 3.35am the trio returned to the car park, taking one of the vehicles before returning again eight hours later to take the second vehicle.

At 11.48am the trio parked up near Petersens Jewellers store and entered the building wearing face coverings and carrying recycling shopping bags and hammers.

The teens used the hammers to threaten the female staff member and smash jewellery cabinets while yelling at her to stay back.

The 19-year-old attempted to kick the woman, threatening her with the hammer when she got closer.

After loading the bags with 21 diamond rings, 15 gold bangles and bracelets, 16 gold chains, 10 pairs of diamond earrings and 15 pairs of gold earrings, the trio got back into the stolen vehicle and fled the scene.

They later abandoned the car 450m away and left it running.

Reparation is sought for the damage to the store and the stolen jewellery, as well as the cost of the damage to one of the stolen cars.

The teen was remanded in custody until March 9 next year for sentencing.