Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dezi Freeman manhunt after Australian police killings: Does NZ face a sovereign citizen threat?

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

After 20 years of researching local conspiracy theorists, Dylan Reeve tells Paula Bennett his advice for having those tough conversations. Video / NZ Herald

A self-proclaimed sovereign citizen is the subject of a massive manhunt in Australia after allegedly killing two police officers “in cold blood”.

Dezi Freeman, 56, is heavily armed and on the run and is accused of shooting three police officers who were serving him a warrant for alleged historical child

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save