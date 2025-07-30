Richard Sivell has been jailed for threatening to kill Jacinda Ardern. Photo / NZME
A man who made online threats to hang former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says he’s “horrified” to be in jail and finding it “terrifying”.
Richard Trevor Sivell has been sentenced after being convicted at trial last October of a charge of threatening tokill Ardern between November 2021 and January 2022 – a heightened period of her time as Prime Minister just before the Parliament protest began.
Sivell was also convicted on two charges of obstructing police.
He refused to come out of his caravan when officers went to his Te Puke property in March 2022, or give his PIN for his seized mobile phone.
“I’m just gutted that our country has gone this far down the tubes in such a short time, but I’m not here to tell Your Honour about communism”.
Judge Harding said documents Sivell filed with the court were “pseudo-legalise nonsense” linked to sovereign citizen beliefs.
The judge said this was “premeditated offending” and there was “more than one such post” that threatened the Prime Minister at the time, and others.
He said the threats being made against a public official and on a publicly accessible website were aggravating features of the offending: “The highest public official, the Prime Minister, but you are to be sentenced consistently with other people who have committed similar offences, and also to the least restrictive outcome.”
Judge Harding said he took into account that Sivell spent 18 months on restrictive bail conditions.
Although Sivell had several prior convictions, none were relevant to these charges.
Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.