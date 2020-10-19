'Devoted' mother of two killed by runaway van in West Auckland

Krasimira Kraleva, 52, died after a car rolled down a driveway in West Auckland last week. Photo / Supplied

A devoted mother of two children has been identified as the woman tragically killed after being struck by a runaway van in West Auckland.

Krasimira Kraleva, known as Krassy, was fatally injured when a company vehicle rolled down a driveway in the suburb of Massey last Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to a house on Donovan Ave about 2.15pm, but the 52-year-old could not be saved.

In a family notice published in the Herald, her loved ones have paid tribute to a devoted mother to Vicky and Tony and a dearly loved wife to Svetlozar.

"In our hearts forever. We will miss and love you always," the notice reads.

Kraleva, a style consultant for Russells Curtains and Blinds, worked as a consultant and accounts manager in Europe for 10 years before moving to New Zealand.

Managing director Bill Liddell also paid tribute to his employee.

Emergency services were called to a property along Donovan Ave, Massey, around 2.15pm last Wednesday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"She was just a beautiful person and an extremely capable and loved by the whole team."

She was creative with colours, he said, and had been at the house to help with the selection of curtains and products.

Last week, he said Kraleva's colleagues were left reeling from her sudden death.

'We're devastated - numb'

"Our employees are really like family to us and for this to happen is very devastating," he told the Herald.

"We don't know what happened except for the fact the van moved back ... We're devastated - numb."

The company was doing everything it could to support Kraleva's family and its affected employees.

The Herald understands the van rolled backwards down a driveway and Kraleva was killed after she attempted to stop it.

Police said initial inquiries indicated no one was in the van at the time of the incident.

The van rolled down the driveway, across Donovan Ave, crashed into an SUV before coming to a stop near a fence on the other side of the road.

WorkSafe has been contacted about the incident and was making inquiries to establish what the next steps of its investigation would be.

Police are continuing to investigate what took place, a spokeswoman said last week.

Kraleva will be farewelled at a funeral in Auckland tomorrow afternoon.

Her death has been referred to a coroner.