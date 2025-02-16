Acting Waitematā District Commander Inspector Simon Walker said police strongly condemned the actions of the group and said “the protest crossed the line”.

“The group’s actions caused considerable distress and concern among tamariki, library staff and visitors,” Walker said.

“Freedom of speech and the right to protest are fundamental principles of a free and democratic society under the rule of law, but nobody, especially children, should ever be made to feel unsafe.”

Destiny Church groups Man Up and Legacy Sisterhood protested against a children's library drag event at Te Atatū Community Centre.

“I’m proud of the frontline staff, who responded with haste and professionalism, resolving a dynamic and emotive situation as safely and as quickly as possible. I also want to acknowledge the staff at the library who did their utmost to de-escalate the situation and keep their visitors safe.”

Walker said police were made aware of allegations of assault during the incident.

“We are actively investigating these reports today and we encourage any other people subjected to violent behaviour to make a report at their nearest police station, or online at 105.police.govt.nz,” he said.

“No arrests have been made, but inquiries are in the early stages.

“Police and Auckland Council have worked closely around the pride celebrations, and this work will continue. We live in a diverse city in a diverse country and that is worth celebrating.”

Auckland Council chief executive Phil Wilson said Destiny Chruch’s actions were “not good enough” and “not acceptable”.

Wilson said he respected the Church’s right to free speech and protest, even though he didn’t agree with their views.

“The second time I visited (the Te Atatū Community Centre) was to support staff when 50 to 60 protestors forcibly entered

“And now I read in the NZ Herald the bishop saying “I am proud” of the action,” he said.

“I don’t get angry often but his words are dangerous and unacceptable.

“Brian, do you really condone aggression and violence toward my staff? And to what end?”

Wilson said he was proud of how calmly and professionally the staff dealt with the protest.

“I’m proud of the decent members of our community who supported them,” he said.

“Thankfully, most folk value places like our libraries and community centres for what they are and should be - places of tolerance, acceptable, and inclusion.

“Safe places where all are welcome. Leave your bigotry and intolerance elsewhere.”

‘Brian Tamaki, you are just a boy’ – Hipkins

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said Destiny Church’s actions “are totally unacceptable”.

“While I respect freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest, to enter a council library facility that is there for all our communities to use and intimidate council staff, volunteers and community members going about their business is completely out of line,” Brown said.

“There is absolutely no place for thuggery.”

He said Auckland was home to 1.7 million people from all walks of life, “and I value the diversity of the communities that make up our great city”.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins hit out at Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki.

Hipkins said: “Real men don’t barricade women and children. Real men don’t threaten and intimidate. Real men don’t preach hate. Real men do show respect, compassion and love.”

“Real men are comfortable enough in who they are to celebrate the diversity of others. Brian Tamaki, you are just a boy.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.