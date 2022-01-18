Brian Tamaki was arrested for breaching his bail conditions on Monday morning, with supporters protesting outside the Mt. Eden correctional facility. Video / David Fisher / Brett Phibbs

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has filed an appeal against the decision to be remanded in custody.

Sources have told NZME that Tamaki has filed an appeal against the decision to be remanded in custody for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

Tamaki was arrested at his Auckland home yesterday morning for allegedly breaching his bail conditions and was remanded to Mt Eden Prison.

Hannah Tamaki kisses her husband as he is taken to the Mt Eden Remand Centre yesterday. Photo / David Fisher

There have been allegations that Tamaki breached bail conditions by speaking at a January anti-vaccine rally in Christchurch which was attended by more than 100 people - more than allowed under the traffic light system.

He appeared at Auckland District Court via audio-visual link where his bail application was refused.

Tamaki will be remanded until January 27. He did not respond when Judge Evangelos Thomas handed down his decision.

He will likely be separated from other inmates for 14 days and routinely tested for Covid-19, along with all newly arrived prisoners at Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

He also won't be allowed face-to-face visits from family or friends, or his legal representation, while in custody.

In a statement through his lawyers, Tamaki said yesterday he will "defend what is alleged when permitted" on January 27.

"It is not accepted that he should have been remanded in custody and any longer period on remand will be challenged vigorously."

Tamaki believes in the "value of the rule of law" and is disappointed by those to "seek to silence him".

"It is a sad day for the freedom of all New Zealanders when people cannot gather and be heard in opposition to government policy when they believe it to be wrong and contrary to the good of the people," he said.

Tamaki said democracy has "taken another hit" and the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act has "lost any impact that those who drafted it dreamed it might have".

Tamaki is facing five active charges.