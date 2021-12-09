Destination Mars: 'Thrilling' interactive exhibit promises fun for the whole family

Destination Mars trailer. Video / Supplied

Billionaires may be exploring space but Wellingtonians can have the experience with both feet firmly on the ground when Destination Mars opens this weekend at Te Papa

Part video game, part live performance and part film, the interactive exhibit lets visitors step inside a simulated control-room base on Mars.

Meticulously created using 120 tablets all running a game simultaneously, and linked to the floor-to-ceiling projections, Destination Mars allows the audience to run the show.

Participants are assigned a role in the rocket launch and are guided by two rocket engineers to help the operation – but not everything is smooth sailing.

Writer and director Kip Chapman says audiences can decide their own level of engagement.

"The actors are getting real-time data analytics of who is responding most [via the tablets], so they can tailor the environment towards those who are the most engaged."

Every time an audience member presses a button on their tablet, the projections will change.

Director Kip Chapman with cast Joel Baxendale, Isadora Lao, Hannah Kelly, Arlo Gibson and Emma Katene. Photo / Supplied

"We wanted to create a really complex environment, and kind of overload the senses so we've worked at this for a year full time to build a game from the ground up, figure out how to get audiences engaged and create a performance to go along with it ... the technology has finally caught up with the level of engagement we wanted to create."

Chapman told the Herald he's excited about people gaming in a community environment – leaving the comfort of their homes and lounges to collaborate with others.

"It's like SpongeBob or The Simpsons – there are jokes for kids and jokes for adults ... We're making it for ourselves but at our age, all our friends have kids so we want them to be able to bring them along."

• Destination Mars will open on Saturday, December 11, at Te Papa.