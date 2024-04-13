Corrections spent the better part of half a million dollars on international travel in the last financial year, according to newly released figures.

The scale of the travel spend by the Department overseeing the country’s prisons has emerged as Corrections tries to find $100m of savings as part of the Government’s public sector cost cutting.

Inquiries by the Herald via the Official Information Act have revealed Corrections spent $432,966 on international travel in the 2022/2023 financial year.

About 10 percent of that spend up - $42,522 - was for a small group of Corrections managers to fly to London to meet with representatives of Buddie Ltd, a British tech firm.

Buddi won a contract in 2021 to deliver new electronic monitoring systems to the department, to track people on sentences of community or home detention, or who are on electronic bail, extended supervision orders, parole or release-to-work.

“The purpose of this trip in June 2023 was for Corrections’ Director Procurement, National Manager Electronic Monitoring (EM) Operations, General Manager Operations Delivery, and EM Contract Manager as relevant subject matter experts to meet with Buddi twelve months into full operational services commencing,” said National Commissioner Leigh Marsh in his response to Herald inquiries.

While in London the managers had several meetings with Buddi over about a week, as well as meeting with representatives from the UK Ministry of Justice to discuss electronic monitoring.

On the final day of meetings, the Corrections managers hobnobbed with Buddi’s chief executive and board chair at the Royal Air Force Club club in Piccadilly.

The members-only club’s bills itself as a prestigious and exclusive enclave in the city for Royal Air Force officers and their families.

“Valued by members as a distinguished landmark where traditions and camaraderie reign, the Club’s timeless elegance and atmosphere are complemented with fine dining, delightful accommodations, an exceptional library, business suite and fitness centre and special events where everything is designed to benefit all members,” its website says.

Corrections travel policy requires that all travel costs incurred are “economical and efficient “ and that any travel is necessary for the Department’s work, Marsh said.

The managers’ flights to London were premium economy because the length of the trip was over 10 hours, the Department’s limit below which all international flights must be cattle class.

After the end of official business, one staffer spent additional time in London while another had a three-day layover in Tokyo, Marsh’s response said.

“Both staff members spent this additional time away at their own expense, with the approval of senior management, and used leave entitlements.”

His response said no concerns were raised about the trip.

“Consideration is always given to the cost and benefits of potential trips by Corrections staff members, and these two factors are carefully weighed against each other by the decision-maker responsible for signing the travel request form for the trip,” he said.

George Block is an Auckland-based reporter with a focus on police, the courts, prisons and defence. He joined the Herald in 2022 and has previously worked at Stuff in Auckland and the Otago Daily Times in Dunedin.

