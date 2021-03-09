Denver Chance murder trial: Lingman admits drug charges, denies murder

Auckland man Denver Chance died in March 2019. Photo / supplied

The man accused of killing Auckland man Denver Chance has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Jay Christopher Lingman admitted multiple drug charges on Wednesday morning but denied murdering Chance.

Chance died in March 2019.

At Auckland High Court today, Lingman pleaded guilty to drug charges including possessing cocaine for supply and posessing MDMA for supply.

Lingman is accused of murdering Chance at Kingseat in South Auckland.

Jay Christopher Lingman has pleaded not guilty to murdering Denver Chance. File photo / RNZ

Justice Melanie Harland told jurors they would shortly hear from Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes.

After that, defence counsel Steven Lack is expected to make a short statement before the court hears from witnesses.