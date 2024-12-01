Dementia danger: Where you live in NZ could be worsening your brain health

Cases of dementia are projected to jump from around 70,000 today to at least 170,000 by 2050, with the associated economic toll similarly soaring from $2.5 billion to $5.9b.
National cases of dementia are projected to jump from around 70,000 today to at least 170,000 by 2050, but nearly half that burden could be avoided with intervention efforts.
A major new study has linked socioeconomic data to risk of cognitive decline, finding neighbourhood deprivation can predict that danger independent of personal factors.
The Massey University researchers behind the study say the public health focus on exercise and eating for brain health could be missing the bigger picture.
Where we live in New Zealand can shape our danger of dementia, a pioneering new study has found – and once again, it’s those in our most deprived neighbourhoods with the highest level of risk.
Research has suggested nearly half those cases could be avoided by tackling modifiable risk factors like smoking, alcohol intake and diet – with Māori and Pasifika people showing the highest prevention potential.
In one recent analysis, University of Auckland researchers calculated the risk of dementia in Māori and Pasifika people was a staggering 45-80% higher compared to Pākehā, due to higher rates of risk factors.
They also noted that more than 40% of Māori and Pasifika people happened to live in areas of high deprivation.
The latest research, part of the New Zealand Health, Work and Retirement Study, put this hidden picture into sharper focus.
“We sought to understand whether where you live, not just your personal circumstances, affects your cognitive health as you age,” said its lead author, Associate Professor Susanne Roehr of Massey University.
The study, involving more than 780 people aged 48 to 75, focused on mid-life to early late-life adults, given this group represented a critical period where dementia rates were still relatively low.
“We suggest that addressing such environmental and structural factors could help reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.”
“Supporting brain health is not just about individual actions – it is about creating environments that make healthy choices easier and more accessible for everyone.”
