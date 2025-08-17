Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Delays to appoint manager of Auckland Future Fund after airport shares sell-off raise concerns for councillor, CEO

Tom Dillane
By
Reporter/Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Auckland councillors Chris Darby (left) and Christine Fletcher, and council chief executive Phil Wilson have been commenting on the lack of an investment manager for the Auckland Future Fund. NZ Herald image by Paul Slater

Auckland councillors Chris Darby (left) and Christine Fletcher, and council chief executive Phil Wilson have been commenting on the lack of an investment manager for the Auckland Future Fund. NZ Herald image by Paul Slater

Concerns are mounting among senior figures at Auckland Council over continued delays to appoint an investment manager for the city’s $1.3 billion Future Fund – with one councillor claiming the fund was missing out on $1m of growth every day.

The Future Fund was established at the end of last

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save