The Transport Rebuild East Coast yard at Railway Station, amid delays to the Hikuwai bridges rebuild. Photo / Liam Clayton

The Transport Rebuild East Coast yard at Railway Station, amid delays to the Hikuwai bridges rebuild. Photo / Liam Clayton

The start of the major State Highway 35 Hikuwai bridges replacement project, led by the Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) alliance, has been “reset” until later in the year.

NZ Transport Agency - Waka Kotahi has announced the project remains in the “pre-construction phase” and the start date for the work has been reset for five to six months.

The construction was due to begin this month, after severe damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

An NZTA spokesman said yesterday TREC will use this extended pre-construction period to focus further on the design solution, local procurement options and detailed environmental assessments.

TREC will also focus on the ongoing development of key partnerships, to ensure a successful construction start.

“We are continuing to work with local iwi and community members to understand how best to meet the needs of the community living alongside and using the state highway,” he said.

“TREC recognises how important this connection is for the coast and the importance in getting the solution right for the communities, businesses and people that use State Highway 35.

“It is anticipated that work will now commence in late spring/early summer, in line with the summer construction season.

“The project already has funding and will remain fully funded under the recovery programme,” the NZTA spokesman said.

Hikuwai No. 1 bridge was destroyed in Cyclone Gabrielle last year, initially cutting access north and south of the river.

A large crane being removed from Transport Rebuild East Coast's yard at the railway station amid delays to the Hikuwai bridges rebuild. Photo / Liam Clayton

NZTA said in early March this year that while Hikuwai No. 2 bridge was not damaged in the cyclone, it will also be replaced in order to match the same height of the new No.1 bridge to protect it from future weather events.

TREC project director Tony Gallagher said at that time it was an opportunity to design and build more resilient bridges.

“Our team of designers and engineers have looked at a number of options and have made key changes to the new bridges to improve the resilience.”

When eventually built, both new bridges will be 2.5 metres higher, supported by rounded piers set further apart and built on concrete piles.

“Raising the bridges gives more clearance to allow for waterflow while the rounded piers will be set further apart to minimise the chance of wood debris getting stuck underneath.”

NZTA national manager of infrastructure delivery Mark Kinvig said when the project details were announced in early March, the current Bailey bridge - near the destroyed Hikuwai No.1 bridge and nearby Pourau Road bypass - had limitations for heavy transport operators and the longevity of the connection for communities.

“We know these new bridges will make a difference to local communities, businesses and people travelling the road.”

Consenting for the project fell under the Severe Weather Emergency Recovery (NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi) Order 2023.

The Hikuwai bridge after it was destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Supplied

Gallagher said that allowed the project to be delivered faster by granting consents in a shorter time frame as long as all the consenting requirements were met.

In March he said TREC have been working with local iwi, Gisborne District Council (GDC) and landowners to get the project ready to go.

TREC held two community drop-in sessions for locals in mid-March where the East Coast community were able to have input on the project.

It was originally expected to have the two new bridges opened by the end of this year.

A 2025 completion date has not been disclosed.

TREC and the GDC have both been approached by The Gisborne Herald for comment on the “reset” of the project.







