Those living across the Makarika No 2 Bridge south of Ruatōrea are delighted that a Bailey bridge has been installed while repair work is completed on the main bridge and the road approaching it.

A new Bailey bridge has gone up on the Makarika No 2 Bridge south of Ruatōrea.

It allows contractors to clear debris and begin repairs to the abutment under the bridge and the road approaching the bridge.

Gisborne District Council community lifelines director Tim Barry said it would make a huge difference to people who lived across the bridge because the Bailey bridge meant continued access while the repair work was completed.

“There have been weight restrictions on this bridge since Cyclone Gabrielle due to damage to a pier and the abutment on the Ruatōrea side,” Barry said.

“There is a minor repair required at the far end of the bridge, completed next week, that will require a one-day closure.

“We’ll let residents know when the date is locked in.”

Barry said the Bailey bridge would stay in place for the rest of the year while permanent repairs to the abutment took place.

Heavy vehicles up to 50MAX classification will be able to cross the Bailey bridge.

During Cyclone Gabrielle, land was scoured out from underneath the bridge’s abutment due to the force of the Mata River.

A large hole was left at the base, undermining the bridge’s integrity, and the hole was left full of large logs, other wood and debris.

“The Makarika No 2 Bridge has always been okay,” Barry said.

“It was issues with a pier and the abutment that led to the weight restrictions.

“If we did not have this Bailey bridge in place, we’d have had to close the bridge for months while the abutment repair took place.”

Barry said Bailey bridges had been an important part of recovery works within Tairāwhiti.

This is the third Bailey bridge to be installed by the council after Cyclone Gabrielle.

One was installed at the Mangaheia No 4 Bridge in Tauwhareparae Road, and another was installed at Awatere Bridge while a new pile was installed underneath the bridge.

“We thank everyone who is part of this process and mostly we thank the communities for their continued patience and understanding.”

Jim and Awhina White, of Waingakia Station in Aorangi, are delighted with the temporary bridge.

“We give thanks on behalf of the residents of Horehore and Matahiia roads and the wider Makarika Valley, to the council, Blackbees and all the contractors that worked to make this solution possible for our community. "

Having the Bailey bridge in place over the Mata River means business as usual ”over a year after the cyclone”.