Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Four-lane Hawke’s Bay Expressway to lose funding if Government axes $6b infrastructure plan

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
A car has crashed into a roundabout Hawke’s Bay Expressway leaving one person with moderate injuries on April 19. Video / Paul Taylor

A four-lane Hawke’s Bay Expressway is one of three major roading projects that could be in jeopardy if the Government decides to axe the $6 billion National Resilience Plan.

But Minister of Transport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today