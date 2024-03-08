Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cyclone Gabrielle: Pothole fixes, four-lane Hawke’s Bay Expressway coming - but local roads need hundreds of millions

Hamish Bidwell
By
4 mins to read
State Highway 50, pictured this week, looms as a benefactor of the proposed national pothole fund. Photo / Paul Taylor

State Highway 50, pictured this week, looms as a benefactor of the proposed national pothole fund. Photo / Paul Taylor

On one hand, you have the Government trumpeting its promise to build an all-singing, all-dancing four-lane Hawke’s Bay Expressway some time in the future.

On the other, there’s the hundreds of millions of dollars councils

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today