Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

Pōtaka Marae was to host today’s Gisborne District Council meeting as councillors act on their decision to meet on marae more often.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the council elected in October 2022 decided it was important to meet face-to-face with those communities that might be far away from town.

But cyclones and flooding had intervened.

Councillors have only met at one marae - Rangiwaho Marae, Bartletts, in August 2023.

They were also sworn in at Poho-O-Rawiri Marae in Gisborne.

The mayor wrote to iwi and hapū in late 2022 asking for expressions of interest.

“We haven’t done it a lot because we are focused on cyclone recovery,” she told the Gisborne Herald.

“We might not do it as often as we intended to do. But that is something we will discuss.

“We all live in different areas of our huge region.”

Some communities are far away and they “do appreciate meeting face-to-face”.

People can bring their local issues and talk to their elected representatives.

“It is much valued.”

Council democracy and support services manager Heather Kohn said further council meetings were scheduled off the council site on August 8 and November 14, but venues were yet to be confirmed.

Everyone is welcome to host the council, Stoltz said. but it must be appropriate.

“At this stage, we are really focused on recovery.”

Stoltz said discussions on hosting would be held closer to the time.

“It’s difficult for me to commit to a meeting in August or November.

Councillors and Stoltz travelled to Pōtaka on Wednesday afternoon.

The trip was an opportunity for councillors to get a first-hand look at the roads and to meet locals, Stoltz said.

“It is very important to stay connected with our communities.

“That is our job.”

For today’s meeting, Te Aroha Kanarahi Trust made two public submissions titled:

On the mahi we do in the community to reduce waste and prevent rubbish ending up in our waterways;

On their mahi supporting small businesses in Matakaoa.

Councillors also received a Local Alcohol Policy deliberations report from staff compiled after a hearing was held a week ago.

The council will receive another report with the revised draft policy for its approval in June.