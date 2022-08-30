Daniel Kelly appeared in court by video link as he had tested positive for Covid 19. Photo / Rob Kidd

A Dunedin man who beat a woman repeatedly over the course of the year, sometimes laughing as he dished out the punishment, has been jailed for nearly four years.

Daniel James Kelly, 24, inflicted one of the beatings after returning home from a Stopping Violence course, the Dunedin District Court heard yesterday.

He previously pleaded guilty to strangulation and three representative charges of injuring with intent to injure.

Kelly's violence also extended to animals and making threats to strangers.

In October last year, a woman saw him kick his pitbull mastiff while walking it in David St and asked him to stop.

Kelly called her an "old bitch" and said he would find out where she lived, then spat at her.

His behaviour across the preceding year, however, was most serious, said Judge Kevin Phillips.

In November 2020, Kelly argued with his victim before pushing her against a wall and squeezing her throat to the point where she was unable to breathe.

The defendant removed one hand from her throat only to punch her 10 times in the head.

The attack continued as he dragged her through the house by her hair, kicking her several times, then chasing her and slamming a door on her arm as she tried to escape.

The court heard Kelly squeezed the woman's breasts violently throughout the assault, which only ended when his mother turned up.

On another occasion, he kicked the victim in the crotch with such force that she was unable to urinate for two days.

A Stopping Violence programme appeared to have little impact on Kelly's outlook.

After returning home from a session on October 12 he demanded the victim drive him somewhere.

When she declined, he pulled her to the floor by her hair and kicked her twice in the ribs.

Kelly dragged her through the house by her ankles and grabbed a hatchet, threatening to smash her car.

When that did not work, he took a kitchen knife with a 9cm blade, held it mere centimetres from her face and said he would stab her if she did not leave with him.

The final violent act came just days later during a car ride.

The woman stopped outside the South Dunedin police station and Kelly punched her in the head, before repeating the treatment a few minutes later when they reached their destination.

Counsel Brendan Stephenson accepted the prolonged bouts of violence and "a degree of degradation" associated with them.

He pointed to a psychological report that noted his client's issues, which "render[ed] him less able to control his emotions and behaviours".

Judge Phillips noted Kelly had previous convictions for violence in 2018 and 2017 and said there were no signs of remorse.

Kelly was jailed for three years and 11 months and a protection order was made in favour of the victim.

How to get help

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

•

Women's Refuge:

Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

•

Shine:

Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

•

It's Not Ok:

Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

•

Shakti:

Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children. Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

•

Ministry of Justice:

For information on family violence

•

Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga:

National Network of Family Violence Services

•

White Ribbon:

Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at

the link here

to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.