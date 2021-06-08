Defibrillator installed at Peak House

Te Mata Park manager Emma Buttle with St John Ambulance local first aid tutor Cody Booth, who installed the AED. Photo / Supplied

A defibrillator has been installed at Peak House in Havelock North.

An Automated External Defibrillator was donated to the eatery by a local family after they were made aware there were no AEDs located near Te Mata Peak.

The defibrillator will be available 24/7 and can be accessed by dialling 111.

Te Mata Park manager Emma Buttle said the family who gifted the AED to Peak House, along with Te Mata Park Trust and St John Ambulance, deserve a lot of credit.

"With nearly one million visitors coming to Te Mata Park each year, the reality is that medical events do happen in, or near our treasured maunga," she said.

"This is an essential addition to the park's assets, and we are extremely grateful to the generous family who kindly donated the AED."

According to St John Ambulance, by attaching an AED to a patient in cardiac arrest, you increase their chances of survival by up to 44 per cent.

With CPR alone, the chances of survival drop to less than eight per cent.

Alongside the instalment of the AED, staff at Peak House and Te Mata Park Trust has also undertaken basic CPR and AED training.

St John Ambulance local first aid tutor Cody Booth, who installed the AED, thanked the Havelock North family for the donation and highlighted the importance of knowing what to do in a medical emergency situation.

"Having an AED accessible will benefit both the local and wider community greatly should it need to be used," he said.

"It's great that the community have recognised the need for an AED up Te Mata Peak and that local staff have participated in some basic CPR and AED training."

The AED has also been registered on the AED Locations App, which can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.