‘Deep cuts’: Health NZ outlines proposed changes to IT workforce – 1850 roles affected

Isaac Davison
Senior Reporter, Health·NZ Herald·
PSA national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said the "deep cuts" would endanger patient safety and increase the risk of cyber attacks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora has proposed changes to its IT workforce that will affect more than 1800 roles.

A union says the “deep cuts” will put patient safety at risk and leave health services open to cyber attacks.

Members of the Digital Services team have been told this week if their roles are being disestablished and whether there are any opportunities for redeployment within the new, pared-back structure.

Acting chief information technology officer Sonny Taite said that under a consultation document shared with staff today, 1460 roles would be retained.

In all, 1815 roles were affected by the proposed changes. That included 758 vacant roles that would be disestablished.

Another 447 roles would be disestablished and staff given a chance to be redeployed within the organisation, while 610 further roles would be disestablished, with staff given an opportunity to be involved in an expression-of-interest process for 651 new roles.

“We received substantial feedback from our people during consultation and positive engagement with clinical and district leadership has resulted in an enhanced structure and operating model,” Taite said.

“We thank them for their considerable input, along with their patience and support during this process.

“The structural changes made to our Digital Services team are designed to ensure our IT functions are set up to support regional devolution, deliver efficiencies and allow us to operate sustainably.

“The new operating model will see a nationally-led Digital Services team, co-ordinated regionally, with local delivery supporting clinicians and patients at the front line.”

He added: “We acknowledge the impact this decision has on some members of our team and we are providing appropriate support.”

The Public Service Association (PSA) said the “deep cuts” would endanger patient safety and make the health system more vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Health NZ had originally proposed to cut around half of the more than 2000 jobs in its data and digital department as part of a cost-saving reset of the organisation.

Around 175 roles were retained last week after legal action by the PSA.

“The cuts just go too deep and too wide if the Government expects to deliver the timely and quality patient care it’s promising New Zealanders,” PSA national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said today.

“IT workers play a vital role in building a modern, secure and effective health system – ensuring clinicians can access patient records 24/7, maintaining ageing legacy systems, and integrating new nationwide IT systems.”

The job cuts were predicted to save Health NZ around $100 million a year, and the scrapping of some IT projects was expected to save around $380m.

In March, newly appointed Health Minister Simeon Brown asked Health NZ officials to review its proposed cuts to make sure health systems were able to be supported.

