Another 447 roles would be disestablished and staff given a chance to be redeployed within the organisation, while 610 further roles would be disestablished, with staff given an opportunity to be involved in an expression-of-interest process for 651 new roles.

“We received substantial feedback from our people during consultation and positive engagement with clinical and district leadership has resulted in an enhanced structure and operating model,” Taite said.

“We thank them for their considerable input, along with their patience and support during this process.

“The structural changes made to our Digital Services team are designed to ensure our IT functions are set up to support regional devolution, deliver efficiencies and allow us to operate sustainably.

“The new operating model will see a nationally-led Digital Services team, co-ordinated regionally, with local delivery supporting clinicians and patients at the front line.”

He added: “We acknowledge the impact this decision has on some members of our team and we are providing appropriate support.”

The Public Service Association (PSA) said the “deep cuts” would endanger patient safety and make the health system more vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Health NZ had originally proposed to cut around half of the more than 2000 jobs in its data and digital department as part of a cost-saving reset of the organisation.

Around 175 roles were retained last week after legal action by the PSA.

“The cuts just go too deep and too wide if the Government expects to deliver the timely and quality patient care it’s promising New Zealanders,” PSA national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said today.

“IT workers play a vital role in building a modern, secure and effective health system – ensuring clinicians can access patient records 24/7, maintaining ageing legacy systems, and integrating new nationwide IT systems.”

The job cuts were predicted to save Health NZ around $100 million a year, and the scrapping of some IT projects was expected to save around $380m.

In March, newly appointed Health Minister Simeon Brown asked Health NZ officials to review its proposed cuts to make sure health systems were able to be supported.

