Police outside the block of flats at Anzac Rd, Morningside, where a man was allegedly fatally stabbed. Photo / Tania Whyte

The death of a young father reportedly stabbed in the neck has Northlanders concerned about whether the region is becoming a hotbed for homicide.

Fears expressed online by locals are fuelled by the five alleged killings to have taken place in the past 10 weeks in Whangārei and the Far North.

Relieving Northland District Commander Inspector Dion Bennett says the frequency in recent months was “unusual” but “likely to be the exception, not the norm”.

The latest homicide occurred at a block of 15 two-bedroom flats on Anzac Rd in the Whangārei suburb of Morningside on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the flats, owned by Kāinga Ora’s predecessor Housing New Zealand, at around 5.30pm. Once there, officers found a man, named by family as father-of-two Jason McNae, with a stab wound. Whānau announced later that evening that he had died.

A public post on a Givealittle page set up overnight said McNae had been “tragically killed”, leaving his loved ones devastated.

“On behalf of the whānau, we cannot express how heartbroken and in shock we all are in this tragic time ... Your support and your aroha will be deeply appreciated.”

Whānau thanked people for their kind words and prayers, and asked for privacy as they grieved.

A friend of McNae’s described him as a “darling” dad devoted to his young children as they spoke of how much he would be missed.

A 50-year-old man, known to McNae, appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Tuesday afternoon charged with murder and threatening to kill.

He made no plea or bail application and was remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Whangārei on July 7.

The man was granted interim name suppression as his lawyer Douglas Blaikie said he has yet to get full instructions from him.

McNae’s death follows a string of high-profile homicides in the region, which include Shayden Perkinson who was allegedly stabbed to death at the Raumanga Gull Service Station; the two children killed in Ruakākā; and Linda Woods, who died during a home invasion in Kaikohe.

Bennett praised the swiftness of “highly motivated police” to nab quick arrests.

In the case of the Ruakaka and Morningside, police made arrests within 24 hours. Whereas, arrests came five days after investigations were launched into the deaths of Woods and Perkinson.

While police work hard to resolve the cases quickly, they also work to prevent them from happening in the first instance, Bennett said.

“There has been a number of serious crime incidents within our [police] district in recent months and police share our community’s concerns when incidents involving violence happen.”

News of McNae’s killing prompted locals to share their concerns that Northland was no longer safe. Some expressed being grateful they were on the cusp of moving out of the region, others lamented their inability to leave.

“It’s so sad, all of the violence that is happening in our town. You don’t even feel safe taking money out of an ATM anymore,” one person wrote online.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, of Northland CIB, yesterday acknowledged the concern recent events had raised among the community.

But she hoped the arrest related to McNae’s killing would provide reassurance to those worried.

Security guards outside the block of flats on Anzac Rd in Morningside. Photo / Tania Whyte

Bennett said having “homes, roads and communities” that were safe and felt safe was law enforcement’s priority.

“A homicide is one of the most serious offences police investigates but there is a strong sense of community in our district, and their support has helped hold offenders to account.”

Northland Mayoral Forum chairman Vince Cocurullo said it was “totally understandable” that people felt troubled by the events that have unfolded recently.

“Some people may feel concerned or anxious, definitely. But it’s important they find the support they need.”

Cocurullo encouraged people to stay connected to one another rather than be repelled by fears of crime or becoming victims themselves.

“A lot of the anxiety people have is the flow on effect of Covid. We’re scared to talk to other people, we’re scared to go outside - we want you to go outside.

“The only way barriers are going to break is if we start connecting with one another and build our communities,” he said.

Doell confirmed police were not looking for anyone else in relation to Monday’s homicide and that a police presence would still be seen in the Whangārei suburb as officers continued their inquiries.

Bennett said in homicide cases nationwide, “by and large” most offenders have a form of personal relationship with the victim.

Kāinga Ora regional director Jeff Murray said they were checking with their customers at the Anzac Rd flats to ensure they are okay.

“So far, one person in the building has indicated they need to stay somewhere else temporarily,” he said.







