The block of flats on Anzac Rd where a man was allegedly fatally stabbed on Monday. Photo / File

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a young father was allegedly stabbed in the neck at a block of flats on the outskirts of central Whangārei.

Emergency services were called to the flats on Anzac Rd in Morningside at around 5.30pm yesterday where the man was found with a stab wound.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, of Northland CIB, said the offender had fled the scene before police arrived.

“Frontline staff immediately began enquires to locate the man. Meanwhile, the man was transported to hospital in a critical condition.”

However, later that evening family broke the news on social media that the man, they named to be Jason Mcnae, had died.

Doell said his whānau were understandably distraught at what had taken place, and police were ensuring support was available to them.

A public post on a Givealittle page set up overnight said Mcnae had been “tragically killed” leaving his loved ones devastated.

“On behalf of the whānau, we cannot express how heartbroken and in shock we all are in this tragic time ... Your support and your aroha will be deeply appreciated.”

Whānau thanked people for their kind words and prayers, and asked for privacy as they grieved.

A friend of Mcnae’s described him as a “darling” dad devoted to his young children as they spoke of how much he would be missed.

Several officers were seen before sunrise today outside the block of flats using torches to carry out a scene examination that began yesterday.

A forensics trailer was parked at the top of a steep driveway at the entrance to the flats. Police tape had cordoned off a section of the yard that overlooks neighbouring Tawera Rd.

Doell confirmed a scene guard had been in place overnight.

She said a number of enquiries remain underway and while there have not yet been any arrests, police have been making significant progress overnight.

A post-mortem is due to be completed today.

Doell said police were following positive lines of enquiry to find those involved.

Mcnae’s death comes as Northlanders still come to terms with several high-profile homicides, including Shayden Perkinson who was allegedly stabbed to death at the Raumanga Gull Service Station; the two children killed in Ruakākā; and Linda Woods, who died during a home invasion in Kaikohe.

“We know the community will be feeling concerned about this incident and will still be feeling the impact from other recent events,” Doell said.

“Please be rest assured we are doing everything we can to locate the person responsible and hold them to account.”

Doell said there would be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was in the immediate area and have not yet been in contact with Police.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact them via 105 and quote file number P055052951, or anonymously through Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.












