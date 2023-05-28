Police at Raumanga's Gull Service Station where Whangārei man Shayden Perkinson was allegedly stabbed to death on April 15.

A second man charged with the murder of Whangārei man Shayden Perkinson outside the Otaika Gull service station can now be named after losing his interim name suppression.

Bronson Manuel, 29, appeared in the High Court at Whangārei on Monday charged with the murder of Shayden Kenana Rua Trevor Perkinson, 25, outside the service station on April 15.

Justice Neil Campbell declined Manuel’s application for continued name suppression.

Last month, Samson Thomas Manuel, 24, of Raumanga, pleaded not guilty to murdering Perkinson when he appeared in the High Court at Whangārei.

However, on Monday Justice Campbell continued interim name suppression for another man charged in connection with the death. The 25-year-old charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, will reappear in the court on Friday for a date to be set to hear an application for continued name suppression.

All three will appear for a case review hearing in the court on July 21, with a back-up trial date set down for October 2024, and three-week trial has been scheduled for February 2025.

Several members of Perkinson’s whanau were in the court for Monday’s hearing.

Perkinson was allegedly stabbed to death outside Raumanga’s Gull Service Station when he stepped in to help a woman.







