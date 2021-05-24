Website of the Year

Death of first-year teacher with big personality devastates Rotorua Intermediate School

Rotorua Intermediate School students perform a haka for Ashley Chand, 29, who died after a short illness. Photo / Ben Fraser

Cira Olivier
Rotorua Intermediate School is mourning a first-year teacher with a big heart and a larger-than-life personality — a role model students will remember forever.

Ashley Chand, 29, did not have a full year in his

