Police are investigating a death at a Bay of Plenty address.

A police spokesman said officers were sent to a Paengaroa address about 6.20pm on Wednesday after a person died.

“Officers are speaking to others who were at the address at the time to establish the circumstances of the person’s death.

“At this early stage there is no further information available,” he said.