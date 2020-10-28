Deans Ave assault: One man charged, police seeking witnesses

Police are seeking witnesses to an assault on Deans Avenue. Photo / NZH

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Christchurch earlier this month.

The assault, between two men, occurred on Deans Avenue near Bartlett Street between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on October 11.

The victim was injured and required medical attention, a police spokesperson said.

"Police have charged one man with injures with intent to cause grievous bodily

harm."

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court next week.

"The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police would like to speak

to anyone who witnessed the assault or has information that could assist."

• Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number

201011/9638. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.