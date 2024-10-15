Two weeks ago, Stone's convictions for double murder and rape were quashed. However, the 54-year-old could still face a retrial. Video / TVNZ

A man who spent a quarter of a century in prison before his convictions were quashed and he was bailed has a new trial date – in 2026.

Stephen Ralph Stone was convicted and imprisoned 25 years ago for the murder of West Auckland tyre fitter Deane Fuller-Sandys, as well as the rape and murder of Leah Stephens.

The Court of Appeal quashed Stone’s convictions earlier this month after a drawn-out legal process, together with those of Gail Maney, Colin Maney and Mark Henriksen.

He was declined bail by the Court of Appeal, which said bail was a matter for the High Court. His lawyers filed a bail application with the High Court, granted on Tuesday.

Gail Maney, twice found guilty of Fuller-Sandys’ murder, and her brother Colin Maney and Mark Henriksen, found guilty of being accessories to his murder, were acquitted of the charges they faced.