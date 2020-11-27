Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

DEA wants extradition of Auckland man to face cocaine charges in US

8 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Two New Zealanders, as well as the leader of the Bucharest Hell's Angels chapter, have been arrested on cocaine trafficking charges. Video / Romanian Police
Jared Savage
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

An investigation by the United States DEA - the agency which brought down Pablo Escobar and 'El Chapo' - led to the arrest of two New Zealanders in Romania, as well as the president of the Hells Angels chapter in Bucharest. The Herald can now reveal a 62-year-old man has also been charged with cocaine importation, and the DEA wants him extradited to the US to stand trial.

A 62-year-old man has been arrested in Auckland for allegedly conspiring to import cocaine into New Zealand, as a result of a DEA investigation into the Hells Angels motorcycle gang in the United States and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.