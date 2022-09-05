Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

David Shand: Auckland voters - here's some questions you should be asking

By David Shand
5 mins to read
The Royal Commission recommended the mayor hold at least four annual meetings with the public and deliver an annual 'state of the region address'. Photo / Michael Craig, File

The Royal Commission recommended the mayor hold at least four annual meetings with the public and deliver an annual 'state of the region address'. Photo / Michael Craig, File

OPINION

The Supercity was not just about changing organisational structures.

The Royal Commission's report also addressed the people dimension. It stressed the importance of having the right people as mayor and councillors. It emphasised the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.